Mohammed Shami in BCCI's 2027 ODI World Cup Plans: 'Not Out of Reckoning Yet'

2027 ODI World Cup: Fast bowler Mohammed Shami has not been playing international since the Champions Trophy earlier in the year. In the Champions Trophy, he picked up nine wickets, which includes a five-wicket haul as well. But he has been out of action for a long time and now he is being overlooked and hence there are wild speculations doing the rounds. Have we seen the last of Shami?

Have We Seen Last of Shami?

No, as per latest reports. As per a report on NDTV, Shami is being monitored very closely by the BCCI selectors. It is understood that their only concern with Shami is with his fitness. In fact, 2027 ODI World Cup could be a possibility for Shami.

"Mohammed Shami is being discussed on a regular basis. He is not out of reckoning. The only concern is about his fitness. A bowler of his calibre will get wickets. It is wrong to say he is out of the selection radar. He is looking good for the New Zealand One-Day series. Do not be surprised if he is picked, given his experience and ability to take wickets at will. Even the 2027 World Cup is a possibility," BCCI source as quoted by NDTV.

Advertisement

Shami For 2027 ODI WC?