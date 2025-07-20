More Trouble For India, Fast Bowler Anshul Kamboj Added To Squad As Injury Cover Ahead of 4th Test In Manchester, Arshdeep Singh Ruled Out: Reports

Ahead of the 3rd test in Manchester, the Indian team has been dealt a severe blow. As per an Indian Express report, Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has been added to the India squad as injury cover with Arshdeep Singh ruled out of the 4th Test match.

Anshul Kamboj To Join India Squad As Injury Cover

Anshul, who was impressive for India A, is likely to join the rest of the squad on Sunday. The Haryana fast bowler is likely to be the replacement of Arshdeep Singh who has a deep cut on his hand and will certainly not be available for selection when the 4th Test match starts on Wednesday.

A BCCI source told the Indian Express, “Arshdeep has a deep cut and has had stitches, he will take at least ten days to get completely fit. The selectors have decided to add Kamboj in the squad."

India Are Also Sweating On The Fitness Of Multiple Players

Arshdeep was hit on the hand by Sai Sudharsan during a practice session and will now take time to recover. India are already reeling from injury concerns to Rishabh Pant who suffered an injury top his fingertips while trying to stop a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah on the leg side. He didn't keep wickets in the remainder of the match but batted with discomfort.

Akash Deep also had an uncomfortable situation on the field and had to receive medical attention. The fast bowler went back to the dressing room and returned to the field but didn't bowl raising suspicion over his injury. He has had his fair share of injury concerns, having suffered a similar outcome in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and IPL 2025.

India lost the 3rd Test by 22 runs and England have taken a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. The 4th Test will start from July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester.