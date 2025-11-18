'This Must Have Hurt MS Dhoni’s Ego': CSK Legend Backed To Ignite Title Charge In IPL 2026

MS Dhoni is expected to feature in IPL 2026 for Chennai Super Kings. The CSK star's IPL future has been the subject of debate since the completion of IPL 2025 and recently, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan hinted that the player will be available for the next season.

MS Dhoni Is Backed To Go All Guns Blazing In IPL 2026

CSK traded off Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals in a deal which also saw Sanju Samson moving to the other side. Samson's inclusion could release some workload off Dhoni, as the wicketkeeper has had a brilliant record in the IPL. The 31-year-old is likely to be Dhoni's successor whenever he decides to hang up his boots, and it remains to be seen how the two accommodate in the playing XI.

Dhoni led CSK last season in the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, but his struggle was evident. Dhoni's face-off against the spinners hasn't been very kind to him and Mohammad Kaif believes Dhoni will have her antidote ready against leg-spin. On his YouTube channel, he said, “Teams are keeping overs of leg-spin, so this must have hurt Dhoni’s ego. The leg-spinners’ overs are kept for the 19th and 20th overs…It has been publicized that Dhoni can’t hit leg-spin, so I think he’s going to counter that. I think he will practice leg-spin in the nets. CSK will call leg-spinners in the camp. Dhoni, the batter, in front of leg-spinners will be a big challenge next season.”

CSK IPL 2026 Retained List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis. Traded in: Sanju Samson.