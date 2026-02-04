MS Dhoni Endorses Suryakumar Yadav-Led India As 'One Of The Most Dangerous Teams' In T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Former Indian World Cup-winning captain and batting legend MS Dhoni spoke on Team India's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup at home and co-hosts Sri Lanka, saying that while Men in Blue are "one of the most dangerous teams" and have vast experience of the format, he is worried about the dew factor, which makes winning the toss crucial.

Dhoni was speaking at an event, the video of which is on reputed cricket commentator and presenter Jatin Sapru's official YouTube channel. 'Thala', as he is known lovingly known by his millions of fans, knows plenty about collecting trophies, having won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the inaugural edition, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup on home soil and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Add to his five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and two Champions League T20 titles for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), making him one of the finest leaders in the history of cricket.

Dhoni's 'cool and calm' leadership is also visible in Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, who has given his players ample freedom to express

themselves as brutal six-hitting machines and has shown few signs of panic so far, even in dire situations or after losses. The results are there to see for all. India has not lost a series since their last T20 WC in 2024 and has won 31 of their 41 T20Is, losing just six, with two ending in no result or ties.

Speaking during the programme, 'Captain Cool' said, "It is one of the most dangerous teams. They have already started batting or bowling. But what all is needed in a good team? Everything. They have the experience, especially when it comes to this format. The experience is vast. They have played under pressure. Whoever is playing, whatever roles they are playing in the team, they have been in that situation for a considerable period of time. What worries me, again, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. So, even when I was playing, something that really scares me was the dew, where toss becomes crucial and all of that."

