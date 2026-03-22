MS Dhoni Honours T20 World Cup Winners Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube At CSK's 'ROAR 2026' Event

IPL 2026: Iconic Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India ex-captain MS Dhoni honoured T20 World Cup winners Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and U-19 winning captain Ayush Mhatre at a CSK pre-season fan event (ROAR 2026) in Chepauk on Sunday.

Dhoni presented special mementoes to the winners during the event, which featured CSK veterans and celebrated the recent T20 World Cup success.

2026 kicked off with a bang for Indian cricket as India stormed to a record 6th U19 World Cup title, thrashing England by 100 runs in the Harare final.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed 175 off 80 balls, while captain Ayush Mhatre chipped in with 53 as India piled up 411/9 in 50 overs. England fought through, but India bowled them out for 311 in 40.2 overs.

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Earlier this month, India won the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, thrashing New Zealand by 96 runs in the final. Batting first, India posted a massive 255/5, courtesy of Sanju Samson's 89 off 46 balls and Ishan Kishan's 54 off 25.

While chasing, New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah starring with 4/15 and Axar Patel chipping in with 3/27.

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