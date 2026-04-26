MS Dhoni NOT Playing Today's CSK-GT IPL 2026 Match Despite Being 100 Per Cent Fit; Fans Reckon 'Retirement' Soon
CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad has confirmed that MS Dhoni is not playing today's game and that has hurt fans.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad has confirmed that MS Dhoni is not playing today's game and that has hurt fans. The point is Dhoni was spotted running on match eve and looked completely fit and that is why fans feel it was not the right call. Now that we are in the middle of the tournament and that Dhoni has not played a single game, speculations are rife that the former CSK captain is done. Have fans seen the last of Dhoni? Here are some of the reactions that were made after the toss on Sunday.
Has Dhoni Retired?
As per the Indian Express, Dhoni has regained full fitness but is reluctant to take the spot of a youngster and disturb the winning combination. While it is the right call or not is debatable for sure.
CSK vs GT Teams
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
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Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh
CSK has made merely one change from their previous game. Urvil Patel comes into the side. At the time of filing the copy, the Titans have put the Super Kings in to bat first. As Gaikwad said, the pitch seems dry and hence run scoring would not be very easy. What makes things worse is the scorching heat.