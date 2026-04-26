MS Dhoni NOT Playing Today's CSK-GT IPL 2026 Match Despite Being 100 Per Cent Fit; Fans Reckon 'Retirement' Soon

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad has confirmed that MS Dhoni is not playing today's game and that has hurt fans. The point is Dhoni was spotted running on match eve and looked completely fit and that is why fans feel it was not the right call. Now that we are in the middle of the tournament and that Dhoni has not played a single game, speculations are rife that the former CSK captain is done. Have fans seen the last of Dhoni? Here are some of the reactions that were made after the toss on Sunday.