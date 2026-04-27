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MS Dhoni Out of IPL 2026? CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Drops ‘Second Injury’ Bomb

CSK, IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni going to play even a single game in IPL 2026? While speculations were rife that he has recovered and would soon be playing, CSK coach Stephen Fleming has dropped a 'second injury' bomb.

Ankit Banerjee
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MS Dhoni at a CSK practice session
MS Dhoni at a CSK practice session | Image: IPL/BCCI

CSK, IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni going to play even a single game in IPL 2026? While speculations were rife that he has recovered and would soon be playing, CSK coach Stephen Fleming has dropped a 'second injury' bomb. Yes, Fleming said that Dhoni tweaked his calf again. 

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‘He tweaked it again’

“He's pretty keen,” the coach said.

He added: “The calf is a tough one, though. If he takes off and rips it again, then he will be gone. We pushed it early, and in the warm-up game he tweaked it again, it's my understanding. Since then, he has just been working hard to get some movement into it, but there was a setback, so it has taken longer than we thought.”

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Not long back, Dhoni was seen keeping in the nets ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians. But on match day, he did not travel with the team. 

“He is the guide on this one, and he's working hard with the physio and doing all the rehab, and we're just waiting for the word. All I can say is stop making light of it, as he is progressing and doing everything he can,” Fleming concluded. 

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Speculations over his IPL future is bound to take place as some fans reckon they have already seen the last of Dhoni, while others believe he will be back for the CSK. 

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Can CSK do it Sans Dhoni? 

The Chennai-based franchise is currently placed in the sixth spot in the points table after eight games. After a slow start to their campaign, CSK have pulled things back a little. Chennai take on Mumbai in their next game on May 3 and it is almost certain Dhoni would not be part of that clash. 

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Ankit Banerjee
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