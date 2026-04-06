MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 Return Imminent? CSK Star To Undergo Fitness Test Ahead Of Delhi Capitals Clash

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings' wait for their first win in IPL 2026 has continued to elude them. The five-time champions have made a disappointing start to IPL 2026, having lost against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and RCB. MS Dhoni's availability in IPL 2026 has remained a major puzzle, and CSK would be hoping to solve it before hosting Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on April 11.

Will MS Dhoni Play Against Delhi Capitals?

CSK had confirmed Dhoni would miss a couple of weeks due to a calf strain, and the talismanic wicketkeeper hasn't featured for CSK this time around. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad stated that Dhoni is on track to regain his full fitness and will be back very soon.

Now, as per the Indian Express. Dhoni's return to IPL 2026 has been accelerated, and he will have a fitness test in a couple of days. Despite getting ruled out, Dhoni has been involved in extensive batting sessions at the nets and even on the eve of the Punjab Kings clash, the 44-year-old was seen hitting the balls on the practice pitches. As per the report, CSK management doesn't want to rush things and will give him the time to recover fully before hitting the ground.

MS Dhoni's Future Has Been A Raging Debate

Dhoni's IPL future has been the subject of a debate, but he was retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2026. His fitness has been a raging issue and currently, Sanju Samson is keeping wickets for CSK. Keeping Dhoni's fitness in mind, it would be curious to see whether he plays as an impact player in the remaining matches.

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CSK are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2026 table and need to start winning games before it's too late.