MS Dhoni to Become CSK's Next Head Coach? R. Ashwin's Sensational Prediction For IPL 2027 Amid Thala's Retirement Rumour

CSK Next Coach: While there is much speculation around Stephen Fleming's future as CSK coach, R. Ashwin has made a sensational prediction. As per Ashwin, CSK may appoint Dhoni as their next coach. It was a season to forgot for CSK as they lost their final three league games, finishing at six wins and eight defeats in 14 matches.

After CSK's final game of the season versus Gujarat Titans, Fleming said head coaches are judged by results and that the final call would be taken by the management. On X, a fan suggested Ashwin should take over the mantle from Fleming. The fan also joked that if Ashwin becomes the coach then the XI would be announced on YouTube before the match.

Ashwin came up with an apt response. He wrote: "Absolutely agree with you! I will announce 11 and make sure the opposition know the bowling and batting plans as well."

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“In fact, the above will ensure that the anti corruption unit will take me to task & will also ensure my own failure.”

He also wrote, “Adding on: When Msd is there why are you searching for anyone at all?”

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