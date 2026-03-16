Mumbai Indians Commens Pre-season Training Ahead Of IPL 2026



Mahela Jayawardene, Head Coach, Mumbai Indians, said, "There's always something special about the first day of pre-season. You see the players walk in, the energy builds, and the objective is to start strong. We've got the boys who know this franchise inside out, and we have got some exciting new faces coming in.



"Day one sets the tone for the entire campaign. We wanted everyone to feel the intent from the very first session, in how we train, how we prepare, and how we show up for each other. The first session is always exciting, but it's also the start of something serious and we know what we're building towards," Jayawardene added.



The first group of players to arrive for training includes Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Allah Ghazanfar, Naman Dhir, Raja Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar and Ashwani Kumar.



The session opened with a structured fitness and conditioning block, with the S&C team putting players through their paces with movement drills, agility work, and fitness assessments.



The remainder of the squad is expected to join the camp in the coming days as preparations build in intensity ahead of the tournament.



Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026 season