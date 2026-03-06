Mumbai Indians Unveil New Jersey Ahead Of IPL 2026



A statement from the franchise said, "The design of Mumbai Indians' jersey, edition 2026, is inspired by the letter 'M' developed as a repeating pattern to create rhythm and continuity across the print. The 'M' represents the MI mindset, mentality and momentum, reflecting focus and a forward-driving spirit. Transforming a single letter into a unified pattern expresses the collective strength that emerges when the team and its supporters come together."



"MI's signature blue and gold define the visual identity of the jersey. The deep blue reflects the spirit of Mumbai, strong, energetic, and constantly in motion, while the bold, flowing gold waves introduce energy and movement into the design. Gold represents success, victory, and legacy, reinforcing the Mumbai Indians' identity and enduring passion for the game," the statement concluded.