Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Updates: Hardik Pandya's Defiant MI To Lock Horns With Shubman Gill's GT

Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans | Image: BCCI

MI vs GT Live Score: The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will witness a high-octane clash between two quality sides, Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans. Both teams have been impressive so far in the IPL. Mumbai, who were at the risk of getting eliminated from the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, have revived their fortunes by winning six consecutive matches, and they are now being touted as one of the sides to win the IPL.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have defied all odds and have ticked almost all the boxes. The biggest talking and positive point for the champions of 2022 has been Sai Sudharsan and how he has batted at the top of the order with captain Shubman Gill. Most of Gujarat's scoring has been done by the destructive trio of Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan, and their middle order is yet to be tested properly. The Mumbai Indians might sense an opportunity and send Gujarat's dressing room back to the hut early.

Mumbai Indians so far have won seven out of their eleven games and have the best Net Run Rate (NRR) of the season so far. With 14 points from 11 games and a Net Run Rate of +1.274, the five-time champions might eye a top-two finish in the league stage. The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans game will go a long way in deciding the table toppers of the league. If Mumbai win, they will dethrone Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the top of the table with sixteen points.