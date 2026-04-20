Nahid Rana's 5-Wicket Haul Helps Bangaldesh Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets, Level Series 1-1

Bangladesh roared back into the three-match series with a comprehensive six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. A sensational five-wicket haul by Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana and half-centuries from Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto were the chief architects of the hosts' win.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, New Zealand found themselves under immediate pressure. Bangladesh's pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Nahid Rana made it hard for NZ batters to score. Nahid Rana (5/32 in 10 overs) struck first in the 8th over, getting rid of Henry Nicholls (13).

He then struck against in his very next over by dismissing Will Young (2), reducing New Zealand to 28/2 in 9.1 overs. He then claimed the wicket of Muhammad Abbas (19) in the middle overs and returned in the later stages to scalp the wickets of Dean Foxcroft (15) and Jayden Lennox (0), finishing with career-best figures of 5 for 32.

For New Zealand, Nick Kelly was the lone warrior, fighting a solitary battle with a gritty 83-run knock while no other batter from his team crossed the 20-run mark.

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Chasing a modest 199, Bangladesh's innings got off to a shaky start as they lost Saif Hassan (8) and Soumya Sarkar (8) early to Nathan Smith and Will O'Rourke, respectively.

However, Tanzid Hasan Tamim quickly seized the momentum and scored 76 off 58 balls, laced with 10 boundaries and 4 sixes, effectively taking the game away from New Zealand. He shared a crucial 120-run partnership with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who played a more measured knock of 50 off 71 balls.

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Despite a late mini-collapse where Tanzid and Litton Das (7) fell in quick succession to Jayden Lennox (2/36 in 9 overs), the result was never in doubt. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (30) and Towhid Hridoy (8) guided the team home in the 36th over.