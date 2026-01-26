Nat Sciver-Brunt Rewrites Records With First-ever WPL Century, Mumbai Indians Star Becomes Tournament's Most Accomplished Player

Mumbai Indians (MI) and England stalwart Nat Sciver re-wrote several records after slamming the first-ever century of the Women's Premier League (WPL) history.



The high-octane clash between 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions MI, desperately searching for a win, saw Sciver-Brunt unleash her most lethal when it needed the most, scoring an unbeaten 100* in 57 balls, with 16 fours and a six.



This is the first-ever century in the tournament's history. Currently in the tournament, she is at the top of the run-charts with 319 runs in six innings at an average of 79.75, including a century and three fifties, and a strike rate of over 154.



Nat-Sciver is the first-ever batter to have 300-plus runs in three different editions of WPL. Her peak season was the previous one, winning the title for MI with 523 runs in 10 matches at an average of 65.37, a strike rate of over 152 and five fifties. Her best score was 80*.





The English all-rounder is the most accomplished batter in WPL history, with 1,346 runs in 35 matches and innings at an average of 51.76, with a century and 11 fifties to her name, the most fifty-plus scores by a batter in the tournament's history. Combining this with her two WPL titles and a 'Player of the Tournament' title last season, she is the most accomplished player in the tournament's history.



With a total of five century stands, Nat Sciver is involved in most century stands in WPL history as a batter, with Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Hayley Matthews behind her with four each.



