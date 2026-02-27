New Zealand Pacer Granted Paternal Leave; Set To Return Home Following T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Against England

New Zealand is currently locking horns with England for their second T20 World Cup Super 8 match at the Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. With three points in their last Super 8 matches, a win against England will help them to secure a top position in the group and qualify for the World Cup semi-final.

Notably, even if they lose against England, it will come down to the Net Run Rate against Pakistan, who have managed one point in their last two games and can only manage to get a maximum of four points in their last match.

Depending on the qualification for the semi-final, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry might return to the T20 World Cup, as he has been granted paternal leave and is set to leave following their match against England.

Advertisement

Matt Henry To Return Home After England clash

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry will return to New Zealand after their clash against England in the World Cup to be with his wife, Holly, for the birth of their second child. Head coach Rob Walter announced in a statement that the player has been granted leave and will return after their ongoing match.

The coach shared, "Firstly, we’re all very excited for Matt and Holly on the arrival of their second child. It’s a very significant moment for their family and we’re wishing them all the best. There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge but we’re hopeful that the stars align for the team and for Matt and that we’ll see him back competing in the final phases of the competition."

Advertisement

The Blackcaps have not named a replacement for him and remain hopeful that Henry will rejoin the squad after the birth of his second child, should they qualify for the semi-finals.

Matt Henry's Pivotal Role For New Zealand