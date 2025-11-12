Nitish Kumar Reddy Released From Squad Ahead of First Test Against South Africa, Here's Why

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from the squad ahead of the first Test match against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Nitish will now join the India A squad in Rajkot which will play a ODI series against South Africa A.

The move came after assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted that, given the conditions in Kolkata, the player might have to sit out. An official BCCI Statement read, All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from India’s squad for the first Test against South Africa. Nitish will join the India A squad for the One-day series against South Africa A in Rajkot. The three One-days between India A and South Africa A will take place from 13th to 19th November at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.