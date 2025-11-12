Updated 12 November 2025 at 20:00 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy Released From Squad Ahead of First Test Against South Africa, Here's Why
BCCI has released Nitish Kumar Reddy from the squad ahead of the first India vs South Africa Test match at Eden Gardens.
- Cricket
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from the squad ahead of the first Test match against South Africa at Eden Gardens. Nitish will now join the India A squad in Rajkot which will play a ODI series against South Africa A.
The move came after assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted that, given the conditions in Kolkata, the player might have to sit out. An official BCCI Statement read, All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from India’s squad for the first Test against South Africa. Nitish will join the India A squad for the One-day series against South Africa A in Rajkot. The three One-days between India A and South Africa A will take place from 13th to 19th November at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.
Reddy will return to the squad for the second Test post the conclusion of the 'A' series.
India A Squad For ODI Series
Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 12 November 2025 at 20:00 IST