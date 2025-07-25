NotMyCricketBoard Chorus In India After BCCI Reportedly Agrees To Play Cricket With Pakistan At Neutral Venue

New Delhi: In a move that is already drawing widespread outrage, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly agreed to play Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup, just three months after the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where Indians were executed at point-blank range by Pakistani terrorists.

India went on to hammer Pakistan in Operation Sindoor and dismantled nine terror targets and a dozen Pakistani air bases in response to the terror attack.

However, India’s top cricketing body now appears ready to turn the page for a few broadcast slots and high-stakes TRPs that India-Pakistan cricket matches often generate. But the question remains, should the BCCI be allowed to forget the Pahalgam terror attack?

A closed-door meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) took place in Dhaka two days ago. While the BCCI did not attend physically, insiders confirm its virtual participation and more importantly, its consent to host the 2025 Asia Cup at a "neutral venue"—read: Dubai or Abu Dhabi—where Team India and Pakistan are once again likely to be placed in the same group to guarantee yet another high-voltage cricket match.

India-Pakistan put in same group

India and Pakistan are reportedly clubbed in the same group in the upcoming 2025 Men's Asia Cup 17th edition. The cricket tournament is scheduled to be held in September 2025 and the matches will be played in T20 format.

While speculations are running rife, as per the latest reports, the continental tournament would be held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi despite India-Pakistan conflict.

Pakistan Cricket Board wants India-Pak match

On Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed its willingness to play against India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, stating that politics should not interfere with sports.

However, the decision to not play against Pakistan transcends politics, it's about honouring the sentiments of crores of Indians, including the families of brave soldiers martyred while defending the nation, and the victims of terror attacks carried out by Pakistan-backed groups.

The core issue here is: Why must India engage in a cricket match with Pakistan in a multilateral international tournament when it has already severed ties with Islamabad across diplomatic, cultural, and sporting fronts? Doing so would undermine the strong message that terrorism and bilateral relations cannot coexist.

By going ahead and play against Pakistan, has the BCCI decided to forgive the sponsors of terrorists like Masood Azhar and others and especially at a time when the nation is at war with Pakistan and continuing Operation Sindoor.

Cricket over country?

With over Rs 30,000 crore in reserves, the BCCI is by no means short of cash. That amount is nearly one-third of India’s health or agriculture budget. And yet, it appears the board is unwilling to risk a potential Rs 250 crore loss to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) by pulling out of the tournament. A loss that could cripple the PCB financially.

What message does this send? That India will defy nuclear blackmail but succumb to commercial blackmail? That TRPs and sponsorships matter more than national wounds still fresh from Pahalgam?

When confronted by reporters, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla reportedly dodged questions, unwilling to explain how an institution that claims to represent India can justify playing against a country that continues to send terrorists on Indian soil.

No ‘sporting spirit’ excuse holds

Defenders of the move in the BCCI are citing international obligations and India’s bid for the 2036 Olympics. But precedent tells a different story. Russia, embroiled in the war on Ukraine, was banned from participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics, with even neutral athletes facing extreme scrutiny for showing pro-Russian sentiment online.

Reacting sharply on reports that the BCCI may go ahead with the India-Pakistan match during the Asia Cup, Major (Retired) Samar Pal Toor voiced his opinion against any cricketing ties between India and Pakistan saying, “We will make Rajeev Shukla and ICC accountable if India goes ahead and play against Pakistan adding that blood and game cannot go together.”

An anguished caller on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's Debate #NationSharpestOpinion #NotMyCricketBoard said that they are playing with our feelings.

Another caller on the debate from Ghaziabad said, “We don't need anything with Pakistan...”

Meanwhile, Pakistani cricketers who have publicly supported ISI narratives continue to receive warm welcomes and jersey swaps from Indian players under the farcical banner of Aman ki Asha.