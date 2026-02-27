'One Of The Best Players In World': Angkrish Raghuvanshi Heaps Praise On Shubman Gill

The 21-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi has revealed that he draws inspiration from India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill's batting approach, particularly his temperament and ability to construct big innings.



He also called the India Test and ODI captain Gill “one of the best players in the world.”



The 26-year-old Gill made his international debut for India in January 2019. Since making his debut, the right-handed batter has amassed 6665 runs in 137 matches and 170 innings across all formats. Gill has an average of 44.43 and smashed 19 centuries and 28 half-centuries.



Observing Gill's composure at the crease and hunger to score more runs at the crease, the 21-year-old Raghuvanshi aims to enhance his own game and adopt a similar mindset.



Speaking to ANI, Raghuvanshi said, "Shubman Gill is one of the best players in the world. I can just learn a lot from him as to how he goes about building his innings, and he gets so many big runs, and his hunger to get more and more runs, I can learn that from him."



The 21-year-old made a spectacular Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2024 edition, scoring 54 runs off 27 balls against Delhi Capitals.



Under Gambhir's mentorship in 2024, the Kolkata-based franchise lifted their third title in IPL history.



When asked about the first words from former KKR mentor and current Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir after joining the KKR camp, Raghuvanshi revealed, "He (Gambhir) didn't say anything to me specifically. He said Just work as hard as you can, and we are going to win this season."



Raghuvanshi also commented on Gambhir's intensity during his time at the KKR camp.



Asked whether Gambhir lived up to his serious reputation, Raghuvanshi told ANI, "No, his intensity was very good, and he was just always talking about winning the tournament, which we ended up winning. I think we became better players because of it."



When asked about who the unofficial DJ is in the KKR camp, Raghuvanshi revealed that Ramandeep Singh is the DJ, and he plays the best music.

Advertisement



"I don't think they will trust me with it so soon, but Ramandeep Singh is our DJ, and he plays the best music," the 21-year-old revealed.



Raghuvanshi also shared his aspirations for the future, focusing on team success and winning trophies for the nation. "I can't say where I want to see myself a decade from now, but my dream is to win trophies for India."



During the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, Raghuvanshhi finished as India's highest run-getter with 278 runs in six matches.



The youngster made his IPL debut for KKR in 2024, scoring 163 runs in 10 matches in a season that ended with the franchise lifting the title. The following year, he demonstrated greater assurance and responsibility, compiling 300 runs in 12 matches.

Advertisement