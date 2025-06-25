Pacer Harshit Rana Released From India Squad After Harrowing Leeds Defeat: Report

Harshit Rana has reportedly been released from the India squad ahead of the second Test in Edgbaston, as per a Times of India report. England handed India a harrowing loss as the home side romped their way to a five-wicket win in Leeds in the first Test match.

Harshit Rana Released From India Squad

Rana was added to the Test squad as a cover as a few cricketers reportedly were nursing niggles. BCCI issued a statement confirming the development.

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Harshit Rana to India's squad for the first Test in Leeds against England.

“Rana, who was a part of the India A squad has linked up with the team as India begin preparations for the first Test.”

Rana eventually didn't take part in the first Test match as Shubman Gill went with the quartet of Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. As per a Times of India report, Harshit Rana didn't board the bus to Birmingham with the rest of the players ahead of the second Test, which will start on 2nd July.

Gambhir had hinted that the player might have to return if all the other players remain fit. As quoted by Times Of India he said, "I haven't spoken to the chairman selector; I will speak to the chairman of selectors because there was a bit of a niggle in the group. That is why we wanted him as a backup.

“But at the moment, everything looks fine, so if everyone is fine, he would have to fly back.”

Indian Bowlers Didn't Have A Good Outing In Leeds