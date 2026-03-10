Updated 10 March 2026 at 08:29 IST
Pakistan Cricket Greats Finally Accept India is Better After T20 WC Win: 'Stop Conspiracy Theories'
T20 World Cup 2026: After Mohammed Amir and Shoaib Akhtar's jealousy was exposed, a few Pakistan cricket greats have finally accepted that India is better.
- Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026: Once India won the T20 World Cup, a few former Pakistan cricketers started to seethe with jealousy. But now, another set of ex-Pakistan cricketers are standing up and asking all to stop floating conspiracy theories over India's win and just accept that they are a very good side. Former cricketer Muhammed Wasim said that it is important Pakistan learn from India rather than finding faults and spreading rumours.
'Stop conspiracy theories, accept India is a top side'
"We generally try to find faults and float conspiracy theories whenever we lose to India or they do well in big events. We need to stop that and accept that their team is a top side and we must try to improve ourselves by learning from our mistakes," Wasim told reporters.
Not just Wasim, even former Pakistan legend Javed Miandad accepted that are a superior side and that has a lot to do with their domestic cricketing structure. Miandad also claimed that once upon a time, Pakistan too had a very good dressing-room environment.
"Their team (India) is now reaping the benefits of a strong process-driven cricket structure," Miandad said.
"If you look at the talent they are producing now, it is because of their strong structure. They are not short on batters, spinners or fast bowlers and their young players are result-driven and have game awareness," he added.
"We had this environment in our dressing room once and we won frequently," he said.
India World Champs
India were the best side in the world in T20s and they proved it when they beat New Zealand in the final by 96 runs to successfully defend their title and become the first team to win three T20 WC titles. Sanju Samson was the star of the show for India with the bat as he played three consecutive match-winning knocks to take India to the title.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 10 March 2026 at 08:25 IST