Pakistan Faces ICC Showdown, PCB Likely To Face Legal Action From Broadcasters After T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Decision: Report

Pakistan's refusal to feature against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 has put the future of the tournament in jeopardy. The Pakistan government directed its men's cricket team to boycott the India game, scheduled to be held on February 15 at the SSC ground in Colombo. The Men In Green already reached Sri Lanka ahead of their T20 World Cup encounter against the Netherlands on February 7.

Pakistan May Face Legal Trouble Over T20 World Cup Boycott

Pakistan's latest stance has attracted some severe criticism, and as expected, it would also have some severe consequences. As per several reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board could be the subject of a legal action from the official broadcasters of the T20 World Cup and has received a warning from the ICC. Forfeiting an IND vs PAK tie means the broadcaster would lose a huge chunk of the projected revenue, as this particular fixture has been a money spinner for both ICC and broadcasters.

As per The Age, an Indo-PAK match is roughly estimated to have a value of around $250 million, which could be compared to some of the biggest sporting events around the country. Pakistan also gets a huge chunk of the ICC revenue, and the ICC could further impose severe sanctions on them by denying their share from the revenue pool, as per reports.

Pakistan Yet To Share Official Communication With ICC

Although the Pakistan government shared its stance on social media, it has yet to issue any formal communication to the ICC regarding its intention to avoid fixtures against India in the T20 World Cup. Under ICC protocols, such positions must be conveyed through official channels, as social media statements are not recognised as official communication.

The ball is in ICC's court although they are yet to call in a board meeting to discuss this pressing matter as per Cricbuzz. The T20 World Cup is just a few days away, and Pakistan's continuous drama has raised a big question about the future of the tournament.