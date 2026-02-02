Pakistan's $250 Million T20 World Cup Crisis Puts ICC And Cricket On Brink Of Existential Threat

Pakistan's decision to boycott the India match in the T20 World Cup 2026 has invited a major crisis. An IND vs PAK fixture across the three formats has always been a money spinner, and a boycott of this particular fixture would mean both ICC and the official broadcaster are set to lose a major chunk of the revenue.

Commercial Valuation Of IND vs PAK Fixture

The Men's T20 World Cup will kick off on February 7 with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in Colombo in the tournament opener. India faced Pakistan three times in the Asia Cup last year and this particular match is regarded as one of the most iconic cricket matches in history of cricket. But amid the tensions between the two countries, the stake has definitely gone up, and viewership has rocketed.

The recent media deal between the ICC and JioHotstar is reportedly worth a whopping $3 billion for the current period between 2023 and 2027. An India vs Pakistan game is reportedly worth $250 million (More than INR 2200 crore), a staggering figure which could easily compete with the NFL Super Bowl and the Champions League final. The commercial value of this match stands at almost INR 139 crore.

The madness behind an IND vs PAK fixture has been immense, especially since the two teams don't play bilateral series any more andf they only compete with each other in ICC and ACC competitions. A T20 World Cup comes in every two years, while an ODI World Cup returns after four years.

How ICC Can Recover Losses If PAK Boycott IND Game?

ICC is set to bear a huge loss, but only on a short-term basis. They are likely to impose heavy sanctions should Pakistan refuse to take part in this game and they can even sanction them from taking part in future events. India remains a commercially viable spot for ICC and the lure to involve the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has always been lucrative for cricket's governing body. Both these stalwarts are likely to be involved in the ODI World Cup next year, which could further make the event more attractive, commercially.

By hyping India's other matches in the T20 World Cup, ICC can still pull out a huge crowd, which could make up their losses to some extent.

