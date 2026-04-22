Pakistan's Mohammed Nawaz In Trouble After Failing Recreational Drug Test, PCB Set To Investigate

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammed Nawaz is under investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the emergence of a positive drug test for recreational drug usage, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Consequently, Nawaz's deal with Surrey and participation in the T20 Blast tournament have fallen through. The all-rounder is a pivotal part of Pakistan's white-ball line-up, particularly in T20Is.

A spokesperson from PCB told ESPNCricinfo on Wednesday, " The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter, and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today."

As per ESPNCricinfo, the positive result first emerged during tests held during the T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February to March this year. Pakistan played all seven of their matches till their Super Eight stage finish in Sri Lanka as part of the hybrid model. Nawaz had a modest tournament with bat and ball, scoring 15 runs and taking seven wickets.

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Nawaz had agreed for a deal with Surrey and was supposed to feature in the T20 Blast tournament taking place from May 26 to June 18. Even a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) was given to Nawaz, as announced by PCB weeks back, and Surrey had planned to unveil him as their newest signee this week.

But now with plans falling through, Surrey has not commented on the matter so far. However, the all-rounder is enjoying a decent run with Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), having taken six wickets in eight matches at an average of 32.66 and bowling three wicketless overs in their six-wicket victory over Rawalpindiz in Karachi on Tuesday night.

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