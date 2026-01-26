'Pakistan Should Not...': Ex-Cricketer Reveals PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi's Dirty Trick to Hurt ICC T20 World Cup 2026

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: After Bangladesh Cricket Board made it official that they would not be participating in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the focus is on Pakistan to see their stance. It was the Pakistan Cricket Board which assured BCB that they would stand by them.

Now that BCB is out of the tournament, will PCB follow suite is the question. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has said that the final call remains with the government of Pakistan.

Amid all this, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has given clarity over what Naqvi may be thinking. As per Ali, Naqvi knows that the ICC will be hurt financially if the PCB pullout. India is set to play Pakistan on February 15, and the game is expected to generate massive revenue. As per Ali, Naqvi knows this fact and hence he is playing these dirty tricks.

‘Duniya hila di’

“With what Mohsin Naqvi said in the press conference, duniya hila di unhone (he has shaken the world). He said we will ask the government about our participation. The wording he used is now not easy for the ICC. Pakistan should not boycott because we don't have to play in India, but what if our government tells us that we need to stand in solidarity with Bangladesh? Then what will happen?” Basit Ali said on the ‘Game Plan’ YouTube show.

“If Pakistan don't play the World Cup, then the broadcaster will come on the road. If Pakistan pull out, then which team will replace them? If India is to play against the replacement team, then will that game attract the same eyeballs as the India versus Pakistan match?” he added.

