17 November 2025
Pat Cummins Will Be At Helm In IPL Once Again As SRH Names Aussie Great As Captain For Third Term
Pat Cummins has been officially named Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for IPL 2026, marking his third consecutive term. The Aussie star, bought for ₹20.50 crore, previously led SRH to the 2024 playoffs as runners-up.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have officially named their captain for the upcoming 2026 season. Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins will return at the helm for his third term with the franchise.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been proper title contenders over the years and have emerged as one of the most dreaded teams lately. From the opening batting duo to the bowling attack, SRH has been utterly dominant in the past few years.
Pat Cummins Announced as SRH Captain for a Third Straight Season
Australia captain Pat Cummins was a highly sought-after player in the 2024 IPL auction due to his success in the ODI World Cup 2023 and WTC Final. The Sunrisers Hyderabad staked its claim over the premium fast bowler for a staggering INR 20.50 crore.
Cummins was named as the captain in that year, replacing South Africa's Aiden Markram at the helm. The Aussie carried the team into the IPL 2024 playoffs, where they emerged as the runner-ups.
Pat Cummins will return at the helm for SRH as he has been officially named as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the third consecutive term. On social media, the franchise has made the news official with captivating graphics that feature Cummins as the leader.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad had a sixth-place finish in the 2025 season under Pat Cummins' captaincy. Their explosiveness took a dip in the previous season, and the team would look to improve their faults and deliver a sound performance in the upcoming season.
Pat Cummins Is Currently Recovering From An Injury
Pat Cummins is currently recovering from a lumbar stress fracture and is out of action for a while. With the Ashes coming up, being in full health would be crucial for the premium Australian fast bowler.
The Australian Test captain will not be in action at the series opener clash against England in Perth. Steve Smith will be the stand-in captain for the fixture.
While Cummins remains out of action for the Ashes opener, he was seen bowling at full tilt. The Aussie fast bowler was seen training with the team in Perth, and he was seen bowling to Marnus Labuschagne in the nets.
The Ashes Series' opening fixture between Australia and England will take place from November 21 at the Optus Stadium.
17 November 2025