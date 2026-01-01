Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood in Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Despite Injury Concerns

T20 World Cup 2026: All the speculation is over, as Cricket Australia have announced their squad for the much-awaited T20 World Cup. The big headline is the fact that Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood are in the squad despite injury concerns. It is otherwise a well-balanced unit where they have loaded the side up with a number of spinners, keeping the surfaces they would play in. Cooper Conolly's inclusion is surprising as he has not featured in any of Australia's last 12 T20Is. The marquee event will be played in India and Sri Lanka. Australia, like always, would be a strong contender.

Coach George Bailey revealed that the management is tracking Cummins and Hazlewood's recovery closely. Also, one has to take not that this is the preliminary squad.

Bailey Explains Why Cummins, Hazlewood Have Been Picked

"The T20 side has enjoyed a long run of recent success which enabled the panel to choose a balance of players across the variety of conditions Sri Lanka and India may present," said selection chair George Bailey.

"Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David are tracking well and we are confident they will be available for the World Cup. This is a preliminary squad so should changes need to be made they will ahead of the support period. A squad for the three-game T20 series against Pakistan, which precedes the World Cup, will be named at a later date," he added.

Australia is scheduled to play a three-match T20I series with Pakistan before the marquee event. Australia will announce it's final squad after that. At the T20 WC, Australia will play it's opener against Ireland on January 11.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup