Pat Cummins Reveals Reason Usman Khawaja Missed Opening Spot After Turbulent Day One In Perth, Also Addresses Injury Scare

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has opened up about an injury-related issue with Usman Khawaja and what prompted the hosts' shambolic batting collapse against England in the Ashes series opener clash in Perth.

It was a historic day in Perth as the Ashes series between Australia and England started on an electrifying note. A total of 19 wickets fell in day one play, with Starc bagging a seven-wicket haul and Ben Stokes securing a five-for.

Cricket Australia suffered a turbulent collapse as the batters failed to impress on Perth's bouncy tracks. All hell broke loose as the Aussie batters fell like dominoes and lost nine wickets by the end of day one play.

Surprisingly, Usman Khawaja did not open the innings for Australia as number three batter Marnus Labuschagne walked out with debutant Jake Weatherald.

The Australian opener was off for too long and did not return before England's final wicket fell. As a result, he wasn't allowed to open.

Usman Khawaja was required to stay off the pitch for ten minutes, as per the rules. Notably, he couldn't come in to bat when Jofra Archer dismissed debutant Weatherald via LBW.

Steve Smith had to walk in at number three, but Australia could not withstand the English bowling attack and suffered an abominable batting collapse.

Pat Cummins highlighted that Usman Khawaja suffered back spasms and was getting some treatment, which is why he came off the field and also fell on the wrong side of the timings.

"Uzzie had some back spasms in the field, so he came off and was getting a bit of treatment, some heat in it, stretching on and off. He got on the wrong side of the timings – a few quick ones at the end meant that he couldn't bat, he missed it by a few minutes.

"I haven't seen him since he batted. He obviously went out there and batted, and looks like he's moving okay. Back spasms, I think, are a little bit niggly, but you can kind of get through them. Get some anti-inflams (anti-inflammatory drugs) and hopefully he's all right," Cummins said while speaking to ABC.