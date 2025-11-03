PM Modi Congratulates Team India After Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Defeats South Africa To Lift ICC Women's ODI World Cup

PM Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian team after they defeated South Africa by 52 runs to lift their ICC Women's ODI World Cup title. Batting first, riding on Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma's brilliant batting antics helped the Women In Blue to post 298 runs on the board.

PM Modi posted on X, "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports."