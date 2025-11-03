Updated 3 November 2025 at 00:38 IST
PM Modi Congratulates Team India After Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Defeats South Africa To Lift ICC Women's ODI World Cup
PM Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian team after they defeated South Africa to lift their maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup title.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
PM Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian team after they defeated South Africa by 52 runs to lift their ICC Women's ODI World Cup title. Batting first, riding on Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma's brilliant batting antics helped the Women In Blue to post 298 runs on the board.
Deepti Sharma shone with the ball as her four-wicket haul ran through the South African batting lineup.
PM Modi posted on X, "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports."
(More To Follow)
Advertisement
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 3 November 2025 at 00:14 IST