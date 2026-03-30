Poor Beginning For Sanju Samson In IPL 2026, Star Batter Departs For Six On CSK Debut vs Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson's CSK debut didn't turn out the way he had hoped. An excellent delivery from Nandre Burger crashes into his stumps as Sanju tried to flick the ball towards the leg side. His first innings in the yellow jersey has been cut short early, and the Rajasthan Royals would be hoping to capitalise on the occasion in Guwahati.

Sanju ended his prolonged stay with the Rajasthan Royals and joined CSK in a mega trade deal, which also saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran moving the other way. On the back of a brilliant T20 World Cup, there was a sense of optimism in the CSK camp. But the Royals perfectly executed the plan to dismiss the dangerous Samson very early in the innings.

Burger pitched the ball in the middle, and the ball seamed away from Samson, invading his defence.

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