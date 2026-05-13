Punjab Kings Star Prabhsimran Singh Rubbishes Weight Gain Rumours, Shares Picture On Social Media

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Prabhsimran Singh on Wednesday put an end to rumours about him gaining a lot of weight during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Prabhsimran, the 25-year-old who has played a crucial role in PBKS' batting line-up over the past three seasons or so, took to Instagram and posted a story displaying his physique with a shushing emoji. As per media reports, he had gained 10 kgs during the ongoing season. But now, the hard-hitting opener has rubbished the claims.

So far, Prabhsimran has been PBKS' second-highest run-getter, with 382 runs in 10 innings at an average of 42.44 and a strike rate of 169.02, including four fifties. Above him is Australian youngster Cooper Connolly (415 runs in 10 innings at an average of 51.87 and a strike rate of 168.01, including a century and two fifties).

However, Prabhsimran has failed to fire in the past three matches, scoring 18 against Delhi Capitals (DC), 3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and 15 against Gujarat Titans (GT). His lack of runs with the bat and explosive starts with opener Priyansh Arya have contributed to PBKS' mid-season slump, spanning four successive losses after a seven-match unbeaten streak with six wins and a no result.

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Earlier, the franchise co-owner Preity Zinta called for "verified voices and media professionals" to "exercise responsibility" and not spread misinformation.

Zinta's post comes after PBKS lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, marking their fourth loss in a row after a seven-match unbeaten run which spanned six wins and a no result. Amid this slump, there have been media reports about a lack of discipline, be it off the field or while training, on the part of players.

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Quashing these reports and claims, Zinta warned that the "deliberate spreading of fake narratives about the team and its players will not be taken lightly".

"There's a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone including verified voices & media professionals to exercise responsibility before amplifying unverified information. Thank you," posted

Zinta on her official X handle.

PBKS also issued a similar statement urging everyone to "verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction".

"Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction," the franchise posted.

The last four matches have been pretty bad for PBKS, especially with a ball in hand. Against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mullanpur, they failed to defend a target of 223 runs. In the next match against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad, their batting display was poor, scoring just 163/9, which was chased down with four wickets and a ball in hand. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Hyderabad, their top-order failed during a chase of 236 runs, and they fell 33 runs short at 202/7. Once again their poor bowling was a highlight as after putting 210/5 at Dharamshala, they failed to defend this total against Delhi Capitals (DC).

In their recent losses, their catch drops, poor fielding, and expensive bowling economy rates have played a huge part in their downfall. Once the table toppers, they are now at fourth with six wins, four losses and a no result, giving them 13 points.