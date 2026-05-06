Punjab Kings Tipped To End Their IPL Trophy Drought This Year: 'They Are Playing Impactful Cricket'



Pathan also did not opt out Delhi Capitals from winning their first IPL trophy and said, "Delhi also, I feel, is a good team. Things seem to be 50-50 for them right now, but I feel that the match against the Gujarat Titans will sting. It was a close game, and if they had won that, they would have been three in three at that point. Lucknow has a lot of work to do, but my eyes will be on Delhi and Punjab. If I had to pick one, it would be Punjab."



Former India cricketer and IPL legend, Suresh Raina, believes that the IPL 2026 will have a returning champion.



"I feel RCB can defend their title. The way they are playing, and how their bowling unit is operating, with Captain Rajat Patidar leading from the front, has been impressive. It is not just about scoring big 240-250 totals; everyone in the batting unit understands their roles," said Raina.



He also backed Rajasthan Royals to win their first title after 2008 and said, "I feel Rajasthan Royals are doing a few things right, 18 years after their first title. You start with their fearless opener, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jofra Archer with the new ball, Ravi Bishnoi in the middle, and Riyan Parag leading the side. It is a young team, but they are playing a very watchable brand of cricket."



Raina also backed Shubman Gill's GT to win their second IPL trophy and said, “There are also the Gujarat Titans, who are peaking at the right time. Rashid Khan has had a couple of good games, and Shubman Gill is playing with a higher strike rate. But I feel RCB has the biggest chance.”