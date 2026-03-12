Punjab Kings Unveil New Match Jersey Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings have unveiled their official match jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, presenting a new design.

The new jersey follows Punjab Kings' signature red and blue brand colours, a combination that has come to represent the energy, pride and fearless attitude of the franchise. The updated design introduces a distinctive pattern that begins with the lion motif at the centre, the symbol of Punjab Kings, and gradually transitions into diamond-shaped elements across the fabric.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan Showers Massive Praise On Virat Kohli Ahead Of IPL 2026

The design captures the journey of the team and its players. The lion represents instinct, aggression and raw talent, while the diamonds symbolise what that talent becomes when shaped through preparation, high-performance systems and the pressures of top-level competition.

Advertisement

The concept also reflects Punjab Kings' broader philosophy of identifying young talent, backing them with belief and structure, and helping them grow into match-winners on the biggest stage.

Advertisement

The refreshed jersey comes at a time when the franchise continues to build on its momentum following a strong run last season, signalling a team that is evolving with greater clarity, belief and ambition.

Blending tradition with a modern visual identity, the new jersey is designed to resonate with both the loyal Punjab Kings fanbase and the team's growing global audience.