Punjab Kings Use Iconic Spider-Man Brand New Day Set Picture To Take Subtle Dig At Indian Team Management Amid Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup Snub

Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the Asia Cup 2025 squad has hogged the limelight. The Punjab Kings captain couldn't find a place in the 15-member squad, which will travel to the UAE for the Asia Cup next month.

Punjab Kings Post Cryptic Message After Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup Snub

Iyer had a brilliant time with the bat, having amassed 604 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of more than 175. He was the highest scorer of PBKS and finished the IPL 2025 campaign as the 6th top run scorer. Under his leadership, Punjab ended its prolonged wait for a final but lost to a superior RCB in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

Iyer's non-selection has attracted reaction from all sections. Now Punjab Kings have stood strongly behind their captain as they appeared to have taken a subtle dig after Iyer's Asia Cup snub.

They imitated Iyer as Spider-Man and posted a photo with “Imma do my own thing' inside it. They captioned the picture, ”With great power."

Incidentally, Iyer last played for India in 2023 against Australia and was adjudged the player of the match. He led India to the Champions Trophy triumph with a whopping 243 runs in five matches, including a fighting 48 against New Zealand in the final. Iyer has easily been one of India's best players in the white ball, but hasn't had many chances to prove his credentials.

He was also not selected for the T20 World Cup 2024 despite guiding KKR to their third title.

Shubman Gill's inclusion Is Expected To Rearrange Indian Batting Order