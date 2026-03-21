R Ashwin Backs Rinku Singh For Bigger Role At No. 4 As KKR Eye Fourth IPL Title: 'He Should Be Given A Chance'

IPL 2026: Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has urged the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to entrust Rinku Singh with greater responsibility in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, suggesting the left-hander be promoted to a more influential number four role in the batting order.

Rinku, a long-serving member of the franchise, enjoyed a breakthrough IPL 2023 season, making 474 runs. He also played a crucial role in the franchise's title-winning campaign in the 2024 edition.

But in the last season, he was pushed as low as No. 7 and No. 8 on multiple occasions amid a crowded middle order and managed to make just 206 runs in 13 innings.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat, Ashwin highlighted the need for KKR to move away from using Rinku purely as a finisher and instead allow him more time at the crease.

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"KKR are a little but stuck, aren't they? They have bought Cameron Green; he will play in the top three, or will he have to play at No.4? If I were KKR, I would be saying Rinku Singh at No.4. If two wickets fall in the powerplay, then you can always push Green inside the powerplay. But post the six over mark, Rinku Singh should be given such a chance where he can play for 4-5 overs, and then take on the bowlers," Ashwin said.

Rinku's recent international outing at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 also proved underwhelming. He managed just 24 runs in five matches and was eventually dropped midway through the tournament, although he remained part of India's title-winning squad.

With KKR expected to undergo a significant batting overhaul following the release of key players like Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell (retired now), Ashwin believes the franchise has a timely opportunity to redefine Rinku's role.

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"It has to be a season where Rinku Singh has to do more volume of runs than in the past. Rinku Singh should be given responsibility. He can bat well; he scores big hundreds in the Ranji Trophy as well. I think there is an opportunity for KKR to push Rinku, give him a larger role. I think KKR have resources to surprise teams even when they are not at their best," Ashwin added.