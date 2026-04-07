Rain Saves Ajinkya Rahane The Blushes After Schoolboy Toss Blunder During KKR's IPL 2026 Match vs PBKS

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: If it was not for rain, Kolkata Knight Riders would have found it hard to win the match after captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first. It was stunning to see Rahane opt to bat first knowing very well that there is forecast for rain. And then, after the bizarre call, they lost two of their most-important batters in a 22 balls that were bowled.

Rahane Escapes The Blushes

It is clear that KKR would have had a lot of answering to do had rain not abandoned the game. Kolkata would thank their lucky stars for managing to escape with a point. The point is is gold for Kolkata as they had lost their first two games.

At the toss, Rahane said that it looks like a good wicket and hence they would like to put on a score on the board and then put the opposition under pressure.

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"We are going to bat first. Looks a good wicket, little bit on the drier side but it's a very good wicket and slightly less covering of grass as well. That’s the reason to put the runs on the board first. (What needs to be done to turn the tide in their favour?) It’s all about having that belief, having that confidence. Preparation-wise, we’ve been fantastic, each and every player. It’s all about winning the small moments in T20 format. It’s all about giving your best. And if you find that right moment, just give your best. So, as I said, we are confident as a unit and have that belief," Rahane said at the toss.

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