Rajasthan Royals Manager Breaches 'Serious' IPL Protocol During RCB Match, Will BCCI Take Action?

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals might have won all of their IPL 2026 matches so far, but they have been embroiled in a controversy. During their game against RCB, a viral moment from the RR dugout has now attracted the attention of the IPL management and BCCI, and the 2008 IPL champions might feel the heat.

What Is The Rajasthan Royals Controversy?

RR manager Romi Bhinder is under the scanner after he allegedly used a mobile phone in the dugout during the game. In a viral social media clip, RR sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was caught peeking at his phone, and the video has caused a huge controversy.

As per the IPL official protocol, mobile phones are not allowed in the dugout in order to control any outside influence. All the players and team members have to submit their mobile phones before the start of the match, and BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit already has a strict SOP in place regarding using devices during an IPL match.

Two Anti-Corruption Managers, appointed by the Head of the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit, are tasked with supervising the PMOA and ensuring that all protocols are properly implemented.

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What Does The IPL Rule Say?

Mobile Phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) other than for a few members of the team.

• The Team Manager may use a phone in the Dressing Room area, but NOT in the Dugout.

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• The Analyst may use his computer at the analyst table.

• Player and support staff items, i.e. phones, smart watches or any other communication devices, should be turned off and given to the team SLO for storage on arrival at the stadium.

• Accredited staff, i.e. dressing room attendant, IPL Match Manager, catering staff, etc., may not take communication devices into the PMOA. Secure boxes will be available at every entrance to securely store

devices.

Will IPL take Action?