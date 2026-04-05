Ravi Bishnoi Lauds Tushar Despande's Impact In Rajasthan Royals’ Win Over Gujarat Titans: 'Bowler's Game Is Still Left'

IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnoi and Tushar Deshpande played pivotal roles as the Rajasthan Royals clinched a thrilling six-run win over the Gujarat Titans in a last-ball finish at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Defending a challenging target of 211, the Rajasthan Royals held their nerve in the death overs, thanks to disciplined bowling from Jofra Archer and Deshpande. Gujarat Titans, who looked in control for much of the chase, faltered under pressure and eventually fell short.

In a video shared by the IPL website after the match, Bishnoi complemented his teammate Tushar Deshpande's effort and said, "It is not always about batters. Bowler's game is still left. Well done, Tushar."

Deshpande, who bowled the decisive final over, admitted the pressure but explained his execution. "My heart rate was high. I had a belief at the top of my mind that I would execute yorkers today. The wicket was very good. There was a slight dew. So, the slower ball was not working that much. So, I tried to bowl a high percentage ball. And I executed it under pressure with God's grace."

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Gujarat needed 15 runs off the last two overs, but Archer conceded just four runs in the penultimate over, shifting the momentum. Deshpande then delivered a clutch final over, repeatedly hitting his yorkers to seal the contest.

Reflecting on his return after missing the season opener against Chennai Super Kings due to injury, Deshpande said, "The last match was very unfortunate. There was a small incident. And I couldn't play. So, I was a little fired up that I didn't want to miss the match for the team. The way we are preparing, the intensity in the group. After Sanga's (head coach Kumar Sangakkara) arrival, the togetherness is very good. And the way everyone is gearing up and planning for the team. So, I was a little dejected. I had to come and give my effort in this match."

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Earlier, the Gujarat Titans were cruising at 103 for 1 in 10 overs before a dramatic collapse turned the game. Bishnoi triggered the slide with a brilliant spell through the middle overs, finishing with four wickets as GT slumped to 161 for 7.

Speaking about his performance, Bishnoi said, "The effort was to come and bowl on a good line. And one side was big. So, Riyan and Dhruv said, there was a little stickiness in the wicket at that time. So, I tried to hit it this way. There was a lefty. So, I was trying to hit it that way. And it was falling at a good place. And it was good even if it came out of my hand. So, you get that extra feel. So, maybe because of that, everything happened today."