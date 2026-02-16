Ravi Shastri Prescribes Simple Steps For Abhishek Sharma After Consecutive Ducks In T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma's lack of runs has been a grave concern for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Despite Abhishek registering a duck, India had minimal difficulty in registering a convincing 8th win over Pakistan in a T20 World Cup encounter in Colombo.

Ravi Shahstri Offers Advice For Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek missed the second game against Namibia due to illness, and his participation was uncertain. But he battled his fitness issue and opened the batting with Ishan Kishan. But his stay at the crease was short-lived when he tried for a big shot off Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, only to find Shaheen Afridi at mid-off.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes the swashbuckling southpaw should take a little bit of time at the crease to settle before launching an onslaught. On ICC Review Shastri said, "I think he's due, but he just has to give himself a little bit of time," Shastri told Sanjana Ganesan after India's triumph over Pakistan.

"Such things happen and you can go off the boil, but he's just got to give himself a little more time until he gets back on track.

Advertisement

"Because for him to convert those dot balls later on into boundaries and sixes, is not difficult."

Indian Batters Demolished Pakistan Spinners In Colombo

The Colombo pitch offered plenty of assistance to the spinners, and skipper Salman Ali Agha’s bold move to open the bowling paid off immediately as he sent Abhishek Sharma back for a duck. However, Ishan Kishan had other ideas. The left-hander unleashed a ferocious attack against the Pakistani bowlers, and for a while, India looked well on track to push past the 200-run mark.

Advertisement