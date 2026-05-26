RCB Icon Virat Kohli Advised To Bat Deep In IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: 'Gujarat Titans Have A Quality Bowling Attack'

IPL 2026: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gears up to face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar discussed RCB's batting icon Virat Kohli's role against GT's opening bowlers.



Bangar believes Kohli will play a crucial role for Bengaluru against the Titans because GT's strong pace attack, led by Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, will be a major challenge in the Powerplay.



He stressed that Kohli needs to bat deep, anchor the innings, and build partnerships to improve RCB's chances of winning. Bangar also highlighted Kohli's past aggressive approach against Rabada and said RCB's openers must balance attack with caution.



Bangar also felt that if RCB can get through the first six overs with minimal damage, they will have a strong chance in the match. RCB will lock horns with GT in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday in Dharamshala.



"Virat Kohli will need to bat deep because the Gujarat Titans have a quality bowling attack. In the Powerplay, RCB will have to handle three overs from Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. That will be a tough test. Looking at GT's team composition, I expect Venkatesh Iyer to open the innings. I don't see Phil Salt playing ahead of him. Since GT's bowling is strong, RCB will need someone to hold one end and build partnerships. That makes Virat Kohli's role crucial. If he plays a big innings, RCB's chances of winning will go up significantly. The contest between Virat Kohli and GT's pace attack of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj will be a key factor in this match. Who can forget that league game where Kohli smashed five boundaries off Rabada in a single over? Yes, he got out in the next over, but the intent he showed was a statement. RCB's openers will need to balance aggression with caution because when GT haven't taken wickets in the first six overs, their bowling has looked less threatening in the middle and death overs. So, if RCB can get through the Powerplay without losing more than one wicket, they will have a real chance," Bangar said on JioStar.



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Kohli has been the backbone of RCB for years. He played 14 matches this season, scoring 557 runs at a stellar average of 50.64 and a strike rate of 163.82. His exceptional campaign features one century and four half-centuries.





The Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will determine the first finalist of IPL 2026. RCB showed impressive form in the league stage, winning 9 and losing 5 of 14 matches. However, both teams finished with 9 wins from 14 matches and 18 points. RCB topped the table only through superior NRR.



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