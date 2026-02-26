RCB Takeover Battle Gets Fierce With Another US Billionaire Throwing Hat in Ring to Seek Majority Ownership: Report

American billionaire David Blitzer has thrown his hat in the ring to join the race to get a majority stake in the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, according to reports. The bidding war to get the majority stake in the defending IPL champions has become massively interesting.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been subject to major buyout offers ever since global spirit titan Diageo initiated a process to sell a part of the entire franchise. The IPL, being a massively cash-rich sporting tournament, has attracted bidders, including prominent figures and investment firms from India and the US.

Blitzer Joins Bidding Race With Glazer, Indian Firms For Buying Stake in IPL Franchises

According to Reuters, David Blitzer has joined the race and is eyeing a majority stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is in talks with two franchises.

Blitzer's entry would ignite a major bidding war between Avram Glazer and the Indian tycoons in the race. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, valued at USD 1.8 billion, is part of the talks.

Glazer has a substantial portfolio in global sports, with a majority stake in Premier League club Manchester United FC and the National Football League (NFL) franchise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Notably, Glazer had submitted initial bids for both IPL franchises, as per reports. But Blitzer's entry will add significant intrigue before the IPL 2026 season commences.

Who Is David Blitzer?

David Blitzer is the co-founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. He is also the chairman of the tactical opportunities division of the private equity firm Blackstone. The Blitzers have a solid portfolio in sports as their holdings include the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA and the New Jersey Devils in the NHL.

Earlier, reports had said that global investment firms like KKR and Blackstone were eyeing to invest in the IPL, with talks being active between the firms and franchises.

Indian tycoons have also been active in securing a majority stake, with Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla also keen to make a competitive bid for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.