RCB Takeover Takes Shape, IPL 2025 Champions Sold to Aditya Birla Group-led Consortium For Jawdropping 16,720 Crore

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a new owner after it has been bought for a whopping $ 1.78 billion ( Approximately INR 16,720 crore) by a consortium led by Aditya Birla Group. The consortium also includes an Indian media conglomerate, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone. RCB lifted the IPL title last year, and this year too, they are tipped to be one of the title contenders.

RCB Takeover Finally Takes Shape

As per a press release by United Spirits Limited (USL), the board of directors approved the sale of the IPL side to a consortium led by a group of Indian and overseas investors. Once the takeover is completed, the new ownership group will also take charge of the WPL team.

Diageo, the parent company of USL, put the company up for sale, insisting cricket is a non-core area for them and they intended to complete the sale process by March 31 this year. An official announcement could be imminent as it stands. Once the sale becomes official, RCB will emerge as the most expensive cricket franchise across the world. It was bought for $ 111. 6 million, and the current owners will take home a massive profit.

The Acquiring consortium stated: "We are proud to become custodians of RCB and grateful to USL and Diageo for the franchise they have built. RCB's championship-winning culture, its deep connection to Bengaluru, and one of the most passionate fanbases in world sport make this an extraordinary opportunity. We are committed to taking RCB to new heights, on the pitch and beyond."

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Rajasthan Royals Sold To Kal Somani-led Consortium

A Kal Somani-backed consortium has bought the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals for a whopping $1.63 billion (INR 15300 crore), as per reports. The consortium also happens to have the backing of Rob Walton of Walmart. All the stakeholders have reportedly put pen to paper on the dotted lines, and a formal announcement could be made anytime soon. The execution of the takeover is to be completed after IPL 2026.