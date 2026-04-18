RCB vs DC, IPL 2026 Head-To-Head: Bengaluru Aim to Extend Dominance Over Delhi At Chinnaswamy

IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 18.

RCB have displayed stunning form in the ongoing 19th edition of the IPL. The Bengaluru-based franchise has played five matches so far, winning four and losing one. They currently occupy second place in the IPL 2026 standings with eight points and a net run rate of +1.503.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have been inconsistent this season. DC have played four matches, winning two and losing two. They sit in sixth place on the IPL 2026 table with four points and a net run rate of +0.322.

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RCB vs DC: Head-To-Head

Ahead of the blockbuster clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

Bengaluru and Delhi have faced each other in 31 matches in IPL history. RCB have won 20 of those encounters, maintaining dominance over Delhi. DC have managed 12 victories, while one match ended with no result.

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Based on past encounters, Bengaluru hold the upper hand in the upcoming clash. However, Delhi will be eager to turn the tables.

Matches Played: 31

RCB Won: 20

DC Won: 12

No Result: 1

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Delhi Capitals Look To Return To Winning Ways

The defending champions began their IPL 2026 campaign with a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28. They followed it up with a commanding victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5. RCB then suffered a six-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 10 but bounced back strongly with wins against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 12 and April 15, respectively.