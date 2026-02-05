RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Bengaluru Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Delhi Capitals

RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: Jemimah Rodrigues said, "This year was a lot more hard work. But I think the way the girls stuck together stood out for me. Especially when things don't go your way, it's very easy for a team to scatter. But I think this team actually came together and those losses actually helped us bond a lot more and be a lot more together and come out of it."