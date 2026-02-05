Updated 5 February 2026 at 18:47 IST
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Bengaluru Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Delhi Capitals
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will battle Jemimah Rodrigues’ Delhi Capitals in the grand finale of the Women’s Premier League on Thursday, February 5, at the iconic BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Stay tuned for live updates on the toss, playing XIs, and real-time scores.
- Cricket
- 4 min read
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the highly anticipated final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, on Thursday, February 5, at the iconic BCA Stadium in Vadodara. While RCB will be striving to capture their second WPL crown, DC will be determined to script history by clinching their maiden title.
Live Blog
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off against Jemimah Rodrigues’ Delhi Capitals in the grand finale of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, set to take place on Thursday, February 5, at the iconic BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
5 February 2026 at 18:47 IST
RCB W vs DC W, WPL 2026 Final LIVE Score: What Jemimah Rodrigues Said At Toss?
RCB W vs DC W LIVE Cricket Score: Jemimah Rodrigues said, "Jemimah Rodrigues: It's better to lose the toss in such big games. We are going with the same team. We've kept it very simple, kept our plans simple. We played the Eliminator here, so we know what it's going to like."
5 February 2026 at 18:46 IST
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Score: What Smriti Mandhana Said At Toss?
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: Smriti Mandhana said, "We'll like to field first today. That's been the trend in the tournament. We are playing with the same XI. (On the break) It's been brilliant. We had a good time off, the last 2-3 days we came back together and practised together. We've all had a chat about the challenge. Nothing changes for us today. The excitement level is high."
Advertisement
5 February 2026 at 18:44 IST
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final LIVE: Delhi Capitals Playing XI
RCB W vs DC W, WPL 2026 Final LIVE Score:
Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Lizelle Lee (Wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.
5 February 2026 at 18:44 IST
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: RCB Playing XI
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Score:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Playing XI: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (C), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell.
Advertisement
5 February 2026 at 18:42 IST
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Score: RCB Win Toss, Opt To Field
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 final.
5 February 2026 at 18:40 IST
RCB W vs DC W LIVE Cricket Score: Captains On The Field For Toss
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final LIVE: Both the captains, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, have taken the spot for the toss.
5 February 2026 at 18:37 IST
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final LIVE: Toss Timing Rescheduled
RCB W vs DC W, WPL 2026 Final LIVE Score: The toss for the WPL 2026 final has been rescheduled to accommodate the closing ceremony. As reported by Cricbuzz, it will now take place between 6:35 PM and 6:40 PM IST on Thursday, February 5, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
5 February 2026 at 18:33 IST
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Score: What Jemimah Rodrigues Said At Pre-Match Press Conference?
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: Jemimah Rodrigues said, "This year was a lot more hard work. But I think the way the girls stuck together stood out for me. Especially when things don't go your way, it's very easy for a team to scatter. But I think this team actually came together and those losses actually helped us bond a lot more and be a lot more together and come out of it."
5 February 2026 at 18:32 IST
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final LIVE: What Smriti Mandhana Said At Pre-Match Press Conference?
RCB W vs DC W LIVE Score: Smriti Mandhana said, "I'm really happy that everyone had that sort of a break and enjoyed it with each other and came back being very fresh. And again, looking forward to the finals because sometimes sitting in the hotel room, not doing much can cause a lot of overthinking. So I'm happy that we had that sort of a break and RCB took us to Goa."
5 February 2026 at 18:29 IST
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Eyes Harmanpreet Kaur's Elusive Landmark
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: If Royal Challengers Bengaluru triumph over Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 final, skipper Smriti Mandhana will etch her name in history as only the second captain to lift two WPL titles. Mandhana previously guided RCB to glory in 2024, while Mumbai Indians’ Harmanpreet Kaur remains the only captain to have achieved the feat so far, with championship wins in 2023 and 2025.
5 February 2026 at 18:25 IST
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Score: Can Smriti Mandhana Script History Tonight?
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score: Smriti Mandhana needs only 37 runs to become the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's highest run-scorer in the WPL. If Mandhana scores 37 or more runs in the final, she will shatter Ellyse Perry's all-time record for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The RCB captain has played 34 matches, amassing 936 runs at a strike rate of 132.39.
5 February 2026 at 18:22 IST
RCB W vs DC W LIVE Score: When Will The Match Begin?
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final Live Score: The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 final will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, the toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the match, at 7 PM IST.
5 February 2026 at 18:19 IST
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final LIVE: What Happened The Last Time RCB Faced DC?
RCB W vs DC W, WPL 2026 Final LIVE Score: The last time RCB locked horns with DC on January 24, 2026, Delhi clinched a seven-wicket win over Bengaluru.
5 February 2026 at 18:04 IST
RCB W vs DC W LIVE Cricket Score: Head To Head Stats
RCB W vs DC W LIVE Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have crossed paths nine times in Women’s Premier League history. Of those encounters, Bengaluru have emerged victorious on three occasions, while Delhi have dominated with six wins. The two sides have met in a final only once before, during the WPL 2024 season, when RCB powered to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over DC to clinch their maiden title.
5 February 2026 at 17:42 IST
RCB vs DC, WPL 2026 Final LIVE: Hello and Welcome!
RCB W vs DC W, WPL 2026 Final LIVE Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play against Delhi Capitals in the summit clash of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, on Thursday, February 5.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 5 February 2026 at 17:44 IST