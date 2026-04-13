Record Prize Money On Offer For 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Check Details

ICC has announced a record prize pot for the Women's T20 World Cup, to be held in England and Wales later this year. The expanded format will see 12 teams competing in the T20 World Cup for the first time in the history of the tournament.

ICC Announced Record Prize Pool For Women's T20 World Cup

A prize pool of US$8,764,615 has been allocated by the ICC, a 10% rise from the 2024 edition. The winning team will get a cheque of US$2,340,000, while the runners-up team will take home a whopping US$1,170,000. Losing semifinalists will receive US$675,000 each, while teams will get richer by US$31,154 for each group stage win.

All the participating T20 World Cup teams will receive a minimum of US$247,500.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups



Group 1: Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands

Advertisement

Group 2: West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland

India Will Be Favourites For T20 WC Title

ODI World Cup champions India will be one of the favourites and the onus will be on captain Harmanpreet Kaur to lead the Women In Blue to their maiden T20 World Cup title. India reached the summit clash in 2020 but lost to a superior Australia.

Advertisement