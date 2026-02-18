Ricky Ponting Lays Bare the Flaws Behind Cricket Australia's 'Really Poor' T20 World Cup Campaign

Zimbabwe's players celebrates the wicket of Ben Dwarshuis during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: AP

Cricket legend Ricky Ponting has opened up on Australia's dismal campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The former skipper admitted that the team had injury concerns, but losing to a team like Zimbabwe was perhaps the lowest point for the former champions.

Cricket Australia have had a horrendous campaign after winning just one out of the three group-stage matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The Aussies are practically out of the Super 8 qualification race, regardless of the outcome in their final group-stage encounter against Oman on Friday.

Ricky Ponting Analyses Australia's Underwhelming T20 World Cup Run

Ricky Ponting acknowledged that the Aussies campaign was very poor. While they had injury concerns with Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Tim David being ruled out, the team's biggest horror would be to lose against Zimbabwe.

The former cricketer added that it would also be their moment where they would think back and say that this was the moment when they lost their chance at the World Cup.

“It's been a really poor campaign, it has to be said. They had some injury concerns at the start with (Josh) Hazlewood and (Pat) Cummins being ruled out, and then Tim David not available right at the start as well.

"But I think just losing to Zimbabwe like they did, that's going to be the game that they're going to think back and think like that's our World Cup gone, there and then," Ricky Ponting said in the ICC Review.

Ponting added that for Australia, being outplayed by Zimbabwe is something the team cannot afford during a tournament of such pedigree.

"To think that Zimbabwe outplayed Australia in an ICC event, it’s those opportunities that you can't afford to give up in a tournament like this,” Ponting added.

Which AUS Stars Will Stick Around For T20 WC 2028? Ponting Answers

With the T20 World Cup 2026 now in the rear-view mirror for Australia, Ricky Ponting also opined on the squad for the future edition of the T20 World Cup, which would be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The former cricketer believes Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Josh Inglis would stick around for the 2028 World Cup. Ponting also believes Cameron Green could be around if he is in good form. Stars like Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis.