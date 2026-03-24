Rinku Singh has been a pivotal part of the Indian Cricket Team in the T20I format. The KKR star might not have played as many matches as he would have loved. But he still made a pretty valuable contribution to the team as India became the first side to defend their T20 World Cup title.

Uttar Pradesh Government To Appoint Rinku Singh In Key Role

Rinku had a tough time handling his personal grief as his father passed away in the midst of the tournament. But he didn't let it affect him and went on to join the team for the remaining matches after leaving the camp to attend to his ill father. In recognition of Rinku’s dedication and valuable contribution to the Indian cricket team, the Uttar Pradesh government will appoint him as a Regional Sports Officer (RSO).

The UP government has introduced a scheme for athletes in which sports persons winning honours at various national and international events will be rewarded with jobs and cash rewards. Alongside Rinku, five more athletes are set to be rewarded, including Indian hockey player Rajkumar Pal, who will be appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hand over the appointment letters in a special ceremony to be held at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Tuesday. In addition to the job appointments, nine players will also be honoured with the Lakshman Award and the Rani Lakshmibai Award for 2024–25. Each recipient will receive a cash prize of ₹3.11 lakh along with a bronze statuette.

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Paralympic javelin throw silver medallist Ajit Singh and Paralympic 200m bronze medallist Simran will be appointed as District Panchayat Raj Officer.

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Lakshman Award (General Category)

Uttam Singh (Ghazipur) - Hockey

Vinay (Varanasi) - Para powerlifting

Abhijeet Kumar (Prayagraj) - Gymnastics

Vikrant Balian (Meerut) - Wrestling