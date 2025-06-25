Rishabh Pant Hits New High, Indian Vice-Captain Achieves Career Best ICC Test Ranking After Leeds Heroics

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been rewarded for his brilliant display in the recently concluded Leeds Test. The 27-year-old has achieved his career-best ranking and has moved to 7th place in the latest list of ICC Men's Test Batting ranking. Pant became the second wicketkeeper after Andy Flower to score two centuries in each innings of a Test match. England opener Ben Duckett, too, has a promotion in the ICC Men's Test Batting ranking as he moved up five places to his career best 8th.

Rishabh Pant Shattered A Number Of Records

Pant came up with 134 and 118 in both innings, respectively and put India in a winning position. Rishabh Pant also went past MS Dhoni and became the Indian wicketkeeper with the most Test centuries, with 7 hundreds. He now has four Test centuries in England and needs three more to become the Indian Test batter with the most number of centuries. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the only other Indian batter in the top ten, with the southpaw claiming the number four spot.



Joe Root remains at the top, followed by his colleague Harry Brook and former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Jasprit Bumrah Maintains His Top Spot

Jasprit Bumrah maintained his supremacy in the ICC Test bowlers ranking. The 31-year-old Indian pacer remains the number one Test bowler in the world and second-placed Kagiso Rabada is far behind. Australian lost the WTC title to South Africa, but captain Pat Cummins has maintained his position in third place.