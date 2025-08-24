Rishabh Pant Pays Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara With Heartfelt Farewell Message: 'I Will Always Treasure Our Partnerships'

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant paid his tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara with an emotional farewell note, saying that he will treasure his partnership with the veteran.

Earlier on Sunday, August 24, Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, saying that all good things must come to an end.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support," Cheteshwar Pujara wrote on X while announcing his retirement.

Cheteshwar Pujara Receives High Praise From Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant took to his official X handle and wrote down a heartfelt note for the veteran cricketer. The 27-year-old said that some of his best memories on the field came while batting alongside him. Pant also congratulated Cheteshwar Pujara for having a remarkable career.

"From Sydney to the Gabba and beyond, some of my best memories came batting alongside you. I will always treasure our partnerships & your contribution to Indian cricket. Congratulations on a remarkable Test career, Pujji bhai & wishing you the very best ahead," Rishabh Pant wrote on X.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Numbers In International Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara was known for playing resilient knocks in Test cricket. Pujara made his India debut in the Test format in 2010 against Australia. In the long-format for India, Pujara played 103 matches and 176 innings, scoring 7195 runs at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 44.36. The 37-year-old smashed 19 centuries and 35 fifties in red-ball cricket for India.

The veteran has also made his mark in the first-class, where he played 278 matches and 457 innings, amassing 21301 runs at a strike rate of 51.06, and an average of 51.82.