Updated 24 August 2025 at 15:39 IST
Rishabh Pant Pays Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara With Heartfelt Farewell Message: 'I Will Always Treasure Our Partnerships'
As Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from cricket, Rishabh Pant heaped praise on the veteran for having an exemplary career.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant paid his tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara with an emotional farewell note, saying that he will treasure his partnership with the veteran.
Earlier on Sunday, August 24, Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, saying that all good things must come to an end.
"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support," Cheteshwar Pujara wrote on X while announcing his retirement.
ALSO READ: 'Stood Tall When The Storm Raged': Gautam Gambhir Praises Cheteshwar Pujara For Exceptional Contributions To Indian Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara Receives High Praise From Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant took to his official X handle and wrote down a heartfelt note for the veteran cricketer. The 27-year-old said that some of his best memories on the field came while batting alongside him. Pant also congratulated Cheteshwar Pujara for having a remarkable career.
"From Sydney to the Gabba and beyond, some of my best memories came batting alongside you. I will always treasure our partnerships & your contribution to Indian cricket. Congratulations on a remarkable Test career, Pujji bhai & wishing you the very best ahead," Rishabh Pant wrote on X.
Cheteshwar Pujara's Numbers In International Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara was known for playing resilient knocks in Test cricket. Pujara made his India debut in the Test format in 2010 against Australia. In the long-format for India, Pujara played 103 matches and 176 innings, scoring 7195 runs at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 44.36. The 37-year-old smashed 19 centuries and 35 fifties in red-ball cricket for India.
The veteran has also made his mark in the first-class, where he played 278 matches and 457 innings, amassing 21301 runs at a strike rate of 51.06, and an average of 51.82.
Pujara also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but was unable to make an impact in the limelight. The 37-year-old played 30 IPL matches and 22 innings, scoring 390 runs at a strike rate of 99.74. In his IPL career, Pujara represented Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 24 August 2025 at 15:39 IST