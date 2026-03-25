Rishabh Pant Urged To Rein In Aggression As LSG Prepare For IPL 2026 Season: 'You Need A Method'

IPL 2026: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, former South African cricketer Faf du Plessis showered praise on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant, saying that he possesses tremendous talent.

The Lucknow-based franchise secured the Indian wicketkeeper-batter for a staggering Rs. 27 crore in the mega-auction before the start of the IPL 2025 season. Pant is currently the most expensive player in the history of the IPL. In his debut season with the Super Giants, the team management appointed the 28-year-old as captain.

Faf du Plessis Opens Up On Rishabh Pant's Batting Style

Speaking on JioStar, Faf du Plessis remarked that Pant is always looking to attack, often appearing as though he wants to hit a six off every ball. The former cricketer advised Pant to develop a method and a game plan rather than relying solely on aggressive cricket.

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“The talent that Rishabh Pant has is tremendous. You look at him playing Test cricket, and you think, this guy has all the shots. When I look at his game, I feel he has too many options in his head. He feels like he can hit a six off every ball to any part of the ground. But in T20 batting, you still need a method. You need a game plan for how you go about your business. Look at all the great T20 players—you can almost predict where they will score their boundaries and where they have slight weaknesses,” Faf du Plessis said.

He added that the LSG skipper often plays on the edge and can get out at any moment.

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“They work their way through that. With Pant, I feel he is always on the edge. When you watch him play, you feel he can get out at any time because it is almost frantic at times. The surprising number for me is his T20 strike rate, which is around 130. How is that possible for a guy with so many shots? Maybe it is because we watch him in Test cricket playing these extravagant, exuberant innings, taking the game on. We almost feel that should just happen in T20 cricket as well,” he added.

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