Riyan Parag Officially Confirmed As Rajasthan Royals Captain Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) have officially announced Riyan Parag as the captain of the franchise for the upcoming 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Riyan Parag Replaces Sanju Samson As Rajasthan Royals' Captain

Parag was named the skipper of the franchise after Sanju Samson cut ties with the Royals after eight seasons. In the previous season of the cash-rich league, Parag captained the Royals in a few matches when Samson was not fully fit to play both innings.

In the upcoming IPL 2026, the 24-year-old will be captaining star players like Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sam Curran, and others.

"Royals fam, it’s time to get behind your new Captain," Rajasthan Royals wrote on their official Instagram handle while announcing the news.

Riyan Parag's Numbers In IPL

Riyan Parag has been a loyal member of the Rajasthan Royals since the beginning of his career. The 24-year-old made his IPL debut with the Rajasthan-based franchise in 2019.

The top-order batter has featured in 84 matches and 72 innings for the Royals, scoring 1,566 runs at a strike rate of 141.84 and an average of 26.10. While he is yet to register his maiden century in the iconic T20 tournament, he has notched up seven half-centuries for the franchise.